Gaea Inversión increases its shares in the company to 11,644,365

Yesterday, Gigas Hosting announced at the CNMV the admission of a notification from José Eulalio Poza regarding the derivative instrument contracts that were signed by Keywolf and IM Long Only Provate Equity (companies controlled by José Eulalio) in December 2020.

In this way they concluded with the possession of Keywolf of 131,082 Gigas shares and, on the other hand, IM Long Only Private Equity it is made with 606,060 shares of the company.

In aggregate, the 737,142 shares They represent 6.33% of Gigas Hosting’s share capital, once the shares related to the last non-monetary increase have also been included.

It also announced a change in significant holdings following the recent capital increase due to loan compensation.

As a result of said extension approved on May 19, GAEA Investment subscribed 3,925,000 shares of Gigas and all the shares issued by the company increased to 11,644,365 shares.

In addition, on June 14, GAEA signed derivative instruments contracts on 645,000 Gigas Hosting shares owned by it, with an expiration date of April 26, 2025. Once that date has passed or if a previous liquidity event occurs GAEA would once again directly hold the ownership of these shares.