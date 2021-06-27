Gadget nº 151 (July 2021), already in your kiosk!

In this number:

More than 180 gadgets!

Top Gadget: Special Speakers Audio Pro Top GadgetsLenovo Go Mouse Xiaomi-Outlast UA HOVR Machina 2 Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL Kobo Elipsa KardiaMobile Segway Apex H2 Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 LG Vapor Cleaner Styler Pineapple Grenade Keyboard Mau Jim Summer 2021 Tech Time: Advanced Wearables Watches : News Advanced activity wristbands Gadget News: Euro Cup Special Dossier: Network switches, what are they and what are they for? Merciless test: Apple AirTag Top Smartphone: Realme GT 5G 5G mobiles for less than 300 euros and News News in Multimedia Top Portable: MSI Summit E13 Flip Summer Special: Gadgets and apps Portable Bluetooth speakers Innova Play Time: PS5 after six months of use Gaming accessories Gadget Motor: Kia Sorento PHEV Volkswagen Multivan Digital Home: Wireless Broom Vacuum Cleaners Limited Edition Latest

Editorial

e-Tarifazo

The stand-by mode of household appliances and gadgets in general represents an expense in electricity that, even though it is minimal, is easily avoidable. Unless they are products that, if disconnected, lose their configuration memory (rare notice today), nothing happens if you leave them 100% inoperative. I propose an example of my own: to an electric rosette in my living room are connected, through a multi-port base, the television, the sound bar, two video game consoles, a mini PC and an Alexa speaker. A smart plug is enough as an intermediary (and there are very cheap ones) to transform all these teams into simple ornaments the many hours that no one is at home due to various obligations plus nighttime ones. Once again, citizens resort to the mix of imagination + initiative + technology to overcome the obstacles that they put us in our daily lives.

David Bravo, Director of Gadget

