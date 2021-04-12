Gadget Megacontest – Rec Line

The friends of Rec Line have given us a magnificent Canon printer along with a kit of inkjet cartridges to raffle among you, readers and Gadget fans. Do you want to get these products for free? You just have to participate in our Gadget Contest. Lucky!

Rec Line is a company that distributes ink cartridges, toners and compatible computers (including printers of different brands). With more than fifteen years of experience in the sector, they work with the best companies, making available to their clients a team of qualified professionals to offer the most humane, fast and close service on the market. Likewise, Rec Line manufactures computer compatible products, with the premise of the highest possible quality at competitive prices. The friends of Rec Line have given us a Canon printer + a kit of cartridges to raffle off among readers and followers of Gadget.

Canon Pixma TS3150

Color multifunction printer, up to 7.7 pages per minute, resolution, 4,800 x 1,200, WiFi and USB connectivity, mobile printing, integrated scanner up to 1,200 dpi … A very complete equipment that combines quality, speed and versatility.

Rec Line inkjet cartridges

They are recycled and treated for reuse; they pass all performance and safety tests of use. With models 100% compatible with the vast majority of printers, they represent a price saving of up to 50% compared to the original cartridge.

Premium service

One of the most important pillars on which Rec Line relies are the services it provides to its customers, for which it has the best professionals, who will guide you through the steps before, during and after any purchase you make. These services are the following:

• Personalized advice, solving any questions before and after ordering.

• Shipment of material in less than 24 hours to any destination on the peninsula.

• Up-to-date monitoring of the location of your material, from when it leaves our facilities until it reaches your establishment.

• Actions that help you sell the material once it is in your establishment.

• Redirection of the end customer, Rec Line is faithful to the channel and does not work directly with the end customer, for this reason each customer that contacts us we redirect them to our closest distributor.

• Carrying out personalized promotions and any type of action that you propose to us that may be beneficial and interesting for your business.

• Payment of defective material immediately (maximum period of 15 days) if there are problems with any references.

www.rec-line.com

To participate in the Gadget Contests you just have to:

Send an email with your data to [email protected] putting in the subject the gadget you choose, in this case: Rec Line Contest. Become a follower of our page on Facebook (Gadget Magazine) and on Twitter (@Gadget Magazine). Stay tuned for the contests that we will organize on each product. The more you interact on our social networks, the more chances you have to participate in the contest and win.