Gadget Contest No. 150 – Gadget Magazine

Do you like these gadgets?

To participate in each of the contests and get them for free you just have to:

Send an email with your data to [email protected] putting in the subject the gadget you choose (only one email per product). Become a follower of our page on Facebook (Gadget Magazine) and on Twitter (@Gadget Magazine). Stay tuned for the contests that we will organize on each product. The more you interact on our social networks, the more chances you have to participate in the contest and win.

Hama BT Drum 2.0

Compact (7 x 6.3 x 6.3 cm) to carry it in any bag or backpack, it offers a power of 3.5 we incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 technology (compatible with profiles A2DP V1.2, AVRCP V1.4, HFP V1. 5) to transmit the audio signal optimally. Includes 3.5 mm minijack audio input and up to 8 hours of autonomy. It is available in navy, blue, yellow, green and red.

www.hama.com

Trust Primo Keyboard & Mouse Set

Both are very quiet and very robust to last thousands of hours of work or leisure, the keyboard is full size and even resists liquid spills and the mouse is ambidextrous. Compatible with Windows, Mac OS and Chrome OS.

www.trust.com