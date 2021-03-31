Gadget Contest No. 147 – Gadget Magazine

Do you like these gadgets?

To participate in each of the contests and get them for free you just have to:

Send an email with your data to [email protected] putting in the subject the gadget you choose (only one email per product) Become a follower of our page on Facebook (Gadget Magazine) and on Twitter (@Gadget MagazineStay tuned for the contests that we will organize on each product.The more you interact on our social networks, the more chances you have to participate in the contest and win.

Canon Pixma TS3150 + Rec Line Cartridge Pack



The Canon Pixma TS3150 is a color multifunction printer, capable of generating up to 7.7 pages per minute, with 4,800 x 1,200 resolution, WiFi and USB connectivity, mobile printing, integrated scanner up to 1,200 dpi … A very complete team that combines quality, speed and versatility.

www.canon.es

Rec Line

Rec Line inkjet cartridges are recycled and treated for reuse; they pass all performance and safety tests of use. With models 100% compatible with the vast majority of printers, they represent a price saving of up to 50% compared to the original cartridge.

www.rec-line.com

Or you can participate directly through Facebook -> https://concurso.app.do/pg/concurso-gadget-n-147-canon-pixma-ts3150-pack-de-cartuchos-re