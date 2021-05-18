Gaby Spanic thanks her enemies, because if it were not for them, she would not know how strong she is

Gaby Spanic points out that in her life she has faced very complicated moments and she is sure that there is someone behind all that; however, she thanks her “enemies” because they have made her realize how strong she is.

In 2010 the actress denounced her former assistant, Maria Celeste Fernandez, for having tried to poison her, her son Gabriel de Jesús and her mother. She was also estranged from her twin sister Daniela spanic for a decade, as they finally reconciled in 2017. In addition, she has always made it clear that Neil Pérez, the father of her son, abandoned her and has never taken care of her little one.

“Oh, they did hit me hard! Sometimes it has rained on me in the wet, I don’t understand why if I ‘do good without looking at who’. There is someone behind all this, but it is not worth mentioning, but I say that my strength is the situations that I have lived ”.

“Sometimes we have to thank the enemies because thanks to them, sometimes I am surprised, if they had not done me so much damage, I would not have known the strength that I have inside and that God gives me.”

The Venezuelan returns to soap operas in “Si Nos Dejan” (Univision), which premieres on June 1, in which she plays “Fedora Montelongo”.

“I am a woman who does not like to lie, that’s why I identify with ‘Fedora’, I always like to tell the truth. I am a very sensitive woman, an artist at last, because all artists are very sensitive. ‘Fedora’ is also an artist, in that we are alike, not in everything, and that I did have an experience of abuse in my life that strengthened me a lot ”.

Gaby assures that she maintains a very close relationship with her 12-year-old son, Gabriel de Jesús. “We talk about everything openly. In this 21st century I like to be clear with my son and he tells me ‘Mom, I always thank you for the truth’, because I am teaching him to always tell the truth even if I don’t like him and he is such a warm, intelligent, sensitive and expressive child ”.

And although her heir is jealous, the actress knows that he will respect her if at any time she decides to have a partner. “He’s jealous, but he understands, as I understand that he’s going to have a girlfriendHe understands that the mother also deserves to have a boyfriend, I still don’t have one, but he respects him ”.

