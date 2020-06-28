© .

Gaby spanic

In the last months Gaby spanic She has dedicated herself to promoting various products on her social networks, but her priority now is a course of remote action, in which she seeks to transmit to the attendees theories and techniques that she herself has applied throughout her career.

View this post on Instagram Happy Saturday my angels. Today let’s make God smile with our lives. Photography: @eldelagorravinotinto A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Jun 20, 2020 at 2:03 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday my angels. What city are you accompanying me from today? A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:34 am PST

Precisely to publicize this, the Venezuelan actress published in her account Instagram a photo that shows her very sensual, wearing a neckline that reaches to her waist; The image already has more than 26 thousand likes.

View this post on Instagram My angels happy Wednesday. I love building characters, giving life, soul and body to those who have had to interpret me. Gilda, Cielo, Amaranta, Paola, Paulina, Ivanna, Emperatriz, they are all different, from that and from the different theories of acting, how to form ourselves, and to be clear about the difference between acting and acting to be extraordinary, we will talk about it in my 4th workshop of initiation to acting this Saturday 06/27 via zoom. You can do it from anywhere in the world. To participate you can enter the link that appears in my profile, or for more information contact the WhatsApp of @hispanomedio +584126427082 A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Jun 24, 2020 at 8:42 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Wednesday blessed Wednesday. Every day is a new opportunity to thank, and I thank God for this new blessing in my life called #lausurpadoraenteatro. I hope my angels can accompany me: #Caracas. March 19 Tickets: @ticketmundo_ve #PuntoFijo. March 20 Tickets: 04146943788 #Barquisimero. March 21 Tickets: Soon on sale #Valencia. March 22 Tickets: @mdticket #Carora. March 26 Tickets: Stereo Melody #Valera. March 27 Tickets: 04140780849 #Cabimas. March 28 Tickets: 04246622559 #Maracaibo. March 29 Tickets: @mdticket #NuevaYork. April 03 Tickets: @clickeventusa #Cincinati. April 04 Tickets: Soon on sale #Chicago. April 05 Tickets: Soon on sale #Houston. April 11 Tickets: @clickeventusa #Miami. June 12 Tickets: Soon for Sale Contracts / Tour: @danielferrerc @hispanomedio A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:41 pm PST

Gaby, 46, has also started promoting her work again « The usurper in theater », It was to start on March 19, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed. Now, it has returned to prepare the premiere.

View this post on Instagram Preparing all my angels… Soon #AyPorFavorLaUsurpadora tour information @danielferrerc A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Jun 27, 2020 at 9:41 am PDT

View this post on Instagram The weekend has come my angels, and here we continue working for you. We have a long way to go together in #lausurpadoraenteatro. Thanks to you, we have sold more than 40 cities around the world. They write me a lot for DM producers or businessmen asking me for information to take the show to a city or sponsor the tour with their brands, for that you can contact @danielferrerc. I hope you can join me: #Caracas. March 19 Tickets: @ticketmundo_ve #PuntoFijo. March 20 Tickets: 04146943788 #Barquisimero. March 21 Tickets: @mdticket #Valencia. March 22 Tickets: @mdticket #Carora. March 26 Tickets: Stereo Melody #Valera. March 27 Tickets: 04140780849 #Cabimas. March 28 Tickets: 04246622559 #Maracaibo. March 29 Tickets: @mdticket #NuevaYork. April 03 Tickets: @clickeventusa #Cincinnati. April 04 Tickets: @clickeventusa #Chicago. April 05 Tickets: @clickeventusa #Mission: April 09 Tickets: +1 956-321-1816 #Houston: April 11 Tickets: @clickeventusa # SãoPaulo. April 20 Tickets: Soon for Sale #RioDeJaneiro. April 22 Tickets: Soon for Sale #Europe: From May 20 to 31 Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Tenerife. Tickets: Soon for Sale – @ ej.events #Saltillo. June 04 Tickets: Soon for Sale #Linares. June 05 Tickets: Soon for Sale #Monterrey. June 06 Tickets: @arematicket #Miami. June 12 Tickets: Soon for Sale #Paraguay. June 20 Tickets: Soon for sale Contracts / Tour: @danielferrerc @hispanomedio Photo: @eldelagorravinotinto A post shared by Gabriela Spanic (@gabyspanictv) on Feb 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm PST

Tatiana sunbathes in her garden wearing a zebra print swimsuit

Livia Brito decided to cook, wearing tight jeans and a black bra

After rumors of separation, Ximena Navarrete is seen in a sensual printed body

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.