Gaby Spanic al natural: “My bottoms lowered a little, but they are beautiful”



Gaby Spanic.

Gaby spanic joins the list of coronavirus victims.

The bug not only infected her, it also frustrated her liposculpture.

The Venezuelan, who is back on Televisa soap operas with Si Nos D ejan, confidently said that in January she had planned to undergo surgery with Dr. Luis Gil, whom she refers to as “The Surgeon of Celebrities”, but routinely they performed the test of Covid-19 and it turned out positive.

As she was asymptomatic, the actress had not realized that she was infected, which prevented her from having surgery.

“I was going to do things with him (surgeon Luis Gil), but fucking Covid wouldn’t let me. I lost almost 14 kilos for the Dancing With The Stars dance program that I did in Europe and I thought about doing some (aesthetic) details, but in January they did the Covid test and I came out positive “Spanic said.

Resigned, the actress commented that liposculpture will have to wait because she is already recording Si Nos Dejan, a remake of Mirada de Mujer that 24 years ago starred Angélica Aragón, Fernando Luján and Ari Telch.

“As I lost so much weight with pure dancing, I wanted to take a little off my lower back, those accumulations of fat that women don’t even get rid of with exercise. The doctor told me that since I was so skinny it was the best time to remove those small deposits, but a person with Covid-19 cannot be operated on.

“I’m still pretty, pretty, but I wanted to perfect myself”added.

Thanks to his drastic weight loss, he said, he is four and a half kilos to have the body of 23 years ago when he starred in his soap opera success La Usurpadora.

At 1.75 meters tall, he indicated that he is currently at 60 kilos and in 1998, when he arrived in Mexico to star in the story with Fernando Colunga, he weighed 56.

“My bottoms dropped a little bit, but they are still pretty. Thank God, when I gain weight, everything goes up and when I go down, everything goes down. “, he expressed.

