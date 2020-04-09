Gaby ramirez Estrella TV is not exactly discreet when it comes to posting on Instagram and to show your latest photo.

The driver and model showed off naked in the shower, in an elegant black and white postcard.

With voluptuous measures, Gaby has posed nude for magazines like Playboy and has a private and uncensored service for her most recalcitrant followers.

The day before Gaby was also in the shower, but in a more comical situation.

And it is that a few days ago a Honduran migrant went viral by complaining that the Mexican government gave her a soap to bathe dogs.

“They sent us dog soap, go. This soap is for bathing dogs, not for people, “said the woman very angry while holding the Zote soap and showing it to those present. “This they sent is shit, with this you don’t eat fifteen days”, the woman expressed.

With a video on her Tik Tok, Gaby ironized and texted her followers.

“In life you have to be grateful for little or much, the teaching of this Sunday is time to plow the land to be able to sow #soap. They had asked me #challenge from #iwillsurvive here is how I wash my hands with a big soap !!! ”.

.