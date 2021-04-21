Gaby Milito’s Argentinos beat Nacional thanks to Ávalos and Herrera

04/21/2021 at 2:56 AM CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

Argentinos Juniors, directed by Gaby Milito, returned to play a Copa Libertadores game this Tuesday after ten years and did so with a win against the Uruguayan National 2-0 with goals from Paraguayan forward Gabriel Ávalos and attacker Emanuel Herrera. The local team played the last eight minutes with one less for the expulsion of defender Carlos Quintana. Avalos scored in the 25th minute and Herrera two minutes from the end of the match. The other members of Group F of the Copa Libertadores are the Colombian Atlético Nacional and the Chilean Catholic University, who will meet on Thursday.

Nacional, champion of the Uruguayan tournament and winner of the Libertadores in 1971, 1980 and 1988, took the field of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires with determination and was close to scoring in the first minutes. The Bug withstood the attacks, settled down and scored the goal in the 25th minute when Avalos, the most important player of the game, took possession of a loose ball in the area, settled down and defined in a rush.

The goal did not scare Nacional, who kept looking for his goal with energy. Brian Ocampo and Argentine striker Gonzalo ‘Lavandina’ Bergessio were the players of the team led by Alejandro Cappuccio who generated the most danger.

In the first minutes of the second half, the “Bug” from La Paternal, champion of the contest in 1985, positioned himself several meters behind, but not by his own decision. Nacional was pushing it and Argentinos Juniors settled for some counterattacks.

Despite attacking with many people, the Uruguayans failed to have clear goal plays. As the minutes passed, the visitors felt the wear and tear and Argentinos Juniors, thanks to a good collective game with short passes, managed to get ahead on the field and get closer to the rival goal.

Eight minutes from the end, Quintana saw the red card and left the locals with one less. Later, Nacional almost achieved equality when a free kick by Leandro Fernández grazed the post.

Although he was playing with ten, Argentinos Juniors got his second goal at the end of the game thanks to Herrera, who had entered the second half.