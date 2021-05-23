Gaby López concentrates on Tokyo without losing sight of herself as a woman

Due to the new restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 health contingency, for Gaby her experience in the HSBC Women’s World Championship held at Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course in Singapore, and in which it was tied for seventh position with a 277-hit card for -11 under par after four days of competition.

“Everything was very different, however, the most difficult thing was that they had completely forbidden us, before one was used to the fact that in free time one could go to a restaurant to eat, go for a walk, take an ice cream walk, or something really get to know a city, especially a city as beautiful as Singapore ”, explained Gaby.

Gaby López. (Courtesy / Free Agency.)

Although not everything is bad, due to the great confinement she had to live during the tournament, added to the time of confinement due to a pandemic, the golfer explained that you have been able to get to know yourself even more and manage to balance her thoughts to be able to reflect that tranquility in her next participations.

“The truth is that being alone reading, meditating and exercising myself helps me a lot to concentrate to think about what I really want to reflect and most importantly, this tournament left me very hungry, something that I want to reflect in Tokyo”