Gaby Espino who is bullied for being thin: “Do not stop him ball”



Gaby Espino.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Gaby espino break the silence after weeks of tolerating bullying what do they do on social networks who criticize her because they consider her to be ‘too’ thin and advises her supporters who defend her to: “Do not stop him ball”.

Speculation over Gaby’s supposed state of health and has an eating disorder or an obsession with her body, she takes the time to answer those who They criticize her because she is very skinny.

“Many people say: ‘No, you are very skinny’ … But when you are fat you are very fat, when you are very skinny you are very skinny, and that doesn’t matter.. Here what matters is what you feel, how you look and how you like and feel good, so do not stop anyone and now“That’s how clear Gaby was.

Back home in Miami, where the weekend celebrated the religious confirmation of his eldest daughter, Oriana, Gaby took advantage of a little time that she had before her Pilates class began, to speak with her audience from her car.

One of the topics was the one that has been discussed so much since weeks ago on social networks that if she is too skinny, especially when he published several photos and videos on his social networks in a bikini, when she filmed a movie in Islas Mujeres, Mexico, with Erick Elías and Adal Ramones.

“I feel healthy, light, I feel happy … But that’s a matter of taste, the most important thing is to be healthy and do what you like, you love yourself like that, I like to look thin“, The Venezuelan actress began by explaining.

And he clarified that he feels better than ever physically and spiritually, why? Because regardless of what she may weigh today, she is healthy, which is the greatest advice she gives to her followers, that is why, for her, it is important to wake up knowing what each one wants.

“I like people who have a purpose in life, who get up with enthusiasm, with passion, I love people like that … If you have no purpose, look for it, get up in the morning looking for something that makes you happy.Don’t be half happy, life is very short. Half happy does not work is happy!“, He advised his followers.

The truth is that, as she explains, It is not an eating disorder or an obsession, but a matter of decision starting from health.

How do you take care of yourself? Every day, when the schedule allows it, take a Pilates class, then do a high-impact workout that includes strong cardio and muscle-building routines. Different treatments of lymphatic drainage, massages and skin care are performed. And, the most important thing is to take care of food.

“I changed my diet during the pandemic, I eliminated absolutely all the flours, just like the cornmeal, the arepa is made from corn flour, but the wheat flour I removed, and cut out sugar during the week and as a healthy snack“, Shared Gaby and, of course, all the products of ‘Yes You Can’, Alejandro Chaban’s brand of which she is also the image.

SEE HOW GABY ESPINO LOOKS: