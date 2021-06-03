Neutrogena Neutrogena Rapid Firming line

The actress and presenter Maria Gabriela Espino, or better known as Gaby Espino, has long been one of the most loved and admired faces of Latin American television and entertainment.

The 43-year-old Venezuelan has stood out for her charisma, style and beauty among the hearts of her followers, who through their social networks are aware of the actress’s life, in addition, to know what her tricks are of beauty and the way you take care of your skin.

From the hand of the # 1 easy-care brand recommended by dermatologists, Neutrogena, and its ambassador, the presenter Gaby Espino who is a faithful follower of their products to maintain a healthy, hydrated and protected complexion in their daily lives, we wanted to know more about Neutrogena’s new collection called Rapid Firming which is focused on preserving the skin’s natural elasticity and collagen in just four weeks.

Gaby Espino uses Neutrogena’s Rapid Firming line

Through her Instagram account, Gaby Espino shares with her more than 11.2 million followers her daily routine and the products that accompany her at all times to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Through photographs, the actress has been captivated by the Neutrogena brand, which is why, with the new launch of the Rapid Firming collection, we inquire about the expectations and realities of the line, to show off visibly younger skin. Next, we show you the three new products

Designed and recommended for all skin types and ages, the Rapid Firming line is perfect to start using at any age, to help maintain skin firmness, preserve and activate natural collagen. In addition, it is a collection for those people who are in the process of starting to take care of the health of their skin, and provide an extra ‘bonus’ to it, apart from the mandatory use of sunscreen and good hydration.

All three products offer an advanced formula using the benefits of collagen and peptides, which for the actress is essential, since over time, the body does not produce the same amount of collagen and the skin falls over the years.

Although the fundamental base of the products is collagen, Gaby Espino recommends starting to take care of your skin from a very young age, with preventive treatments such as the Rapid Firming collection, to properly nourish and hydrate the skin. In addition, they are products that adapt to any type of complexion, whether it is oily, dry or mixed, and that are absorbed quickly and properly, without leaving any type of damp feeling, with the possibility of using them day and night.

The Neutrogena ambassador, highlights that the eye product, Rapid Firming Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream, has a very light consistency and the formula is quite careful with the area around the eyes, without generating any type of contraindications in this area, such as red eyes, irritation or clouding of vision.

How to use

Gaby Espino only uses the complete collection to test the effectiveness of the products, since for her it is essential to take care of the firmness of the skin, including the neck and décolleté area. For this reason, in the four weeks, she has been able to see the changes in her skin, feeling it more ‘attached’ and firmer to her body, as well as being nourished and hydrated. But, how does Gaby Espino apply this line?

1. Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Serum

To start, Gaby Espino recommend applying this light serum first all over the face, taking care with the eye area, always taking care to treat the neck and décolleté area. This product provides a combination of reduced molecular weight collagen, an amino acid, and an amino sugar within the surface of the skin and that renews the appearance of the same.

2. Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Cream

The next step that she recommends is to apply the cream all over her face, with a considerable amount, enough to cover the entire face, without forgetting the neck and décolleté. This cream is quite moisturizing, which has an anti-aging micro-peptide technology, to help renew the skin when it lacks collagen and elastin. It is remarkably absorbed.

3. Rapid Firming Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream

Finally, the complete treatment of the new collection has an eye contour cream. For Gaby Espino it is essential to take care of this area, so she uses it as the last step in her day and night routine. Apply carefully without touching the eyes to avoid any kind of discomfort, and let the product dry very well. This is a light cream that contains a mixture of peptides to combat dark circles under the eyes, reduces puffiness and increases the luminosity of the area.

In addition, as a final step in the day routine, she recommends taking the time to let all the products dry, and not forgetting the sunscreen, which is necessary to complement, care for and result in a luminous skin, without blemishes and well cared for .

Finally, Gaby Espino assures that she has used the collection and subsequently applied makeup without noticing any kind of change in her makeup. On the contrary, it ensures that it is much better, since the skin has received a previous and adequate preparation.

At night

At night, Gaby Espino performs the same washing procedure and prepares the skin to proceed to apply the three products, as long as your skin reacts correctly to Neutrogena’s Rapid Firming line.

