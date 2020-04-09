The disappearance of the Telemundo star led many to believe that she was perhaps hiding a possible, new, pregnancy
Gaby espino had been missing from Instagram. The actress’ interaction with the public moved to Facebook, at least during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the wait is over and her fans have news of the Venezuelan woman again through this network, and her appearance has generated an impact because she has done it with a tremendous look. The celebrities upon seeing her have also commented on the photograph immediately.
It must be remembered that the disappearance of the Telemundo star led many to believe that she was perhaps hiding a possible, new, pregnancy.
Here is the reaction of celebrities and fans of the actress to her return to Instagram.
Profile picture of kimberlydosramos
kimberlydosramos
Verified
Divinaaaaaaaa 🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 you very well baby !!!! (What the hell 😏😏😏😏 @felipebetan)
1 h64 LikeReply
Profile picture of aleydaortiz
aleydaortiz
Verified
So cute 😍
1 h10 LikeReply
Profile picture of lizastasia
lizastasia
Perfection made woman
1 h6 LikeReply
Profile picture of andreinaespino
andreinaespino
Verified
🔥🔥🔥
1 h38 LikeReply
Profile picture of bbellabymillie
bbellabymillie
Verified
Echaaaaaaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍
34 m2 LikeReply
Profile picture of pollitotropical
multi-tropical
Verified
Sister MIAAAAAAAAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍💋💋💋💋💋
1 h50 LikeReply
Profile picture of haidycruzfit
haidycruzfit
Verified
Bella ami 💛💛💛
1 h14 LikeReply
Profile picture of reggiautentico
Reggiauthentic
Verified
👏🏼
1 h15 LikeReply
Profile picture of nashlabogaert
nashlabogaert
Verified
How beautiful Gaby !!!
1 h28 LikeReply
Profile picture of rafaeldlf
rafaeldlf
Verified
The most beautiful and cool
1 h3 LikeReply
Profile picture of gabyespinocrew
gabyespinocrew
😍😍😍
1 h4 LikeReply
Profile picture of anitacorreaj
anitacorreaj
😍😍😍😍 We already miss you 🔥🔥
