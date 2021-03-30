Gaby Espino invites you to join this campaign that will save your life

For Gaby espino There is nothing more important than the safety of your loved ones, which is why it emphasizes driving safety, in addition to being aware of the verification of your vehicles and pending security recalls. And what are recalls? These calls arise when there is a defect in the car that puts passengers at risk. Last year alone, there were nearly 56 million vehicles on the road with pending safety recalls – about one in five cars – which could cause injury or even death.

© GettyImagesThe actress has joined this road awareness campaign

The National Safety Council launched a free text message line for drivers to check the condition of their vehicle and schedule a free recall repair. In an interview with HOLA! USA, Gaby explained how easy this process is:

Send the text message with the word REVISA to 99724 to receive communications in Spanish. A virtual assistant will ask for and use a photo of the vehicle’s license plate to verify the status of your recall (s). recall (s), the virtual assistant will help drivers find the nearest dealership and explain how to get their vehicle repaired for free. © Istock With a text message with the word CHECK to 99724 you can know if your vehicle needs a service



Gaby Espino confessed to us that she, like many people, was not aware of the security checks on the vehicles. “Safety recalls are issued when there is a defect in the car that endangers the life of the driver or passengers. I did not know and it is important to spread the word. Let people know that this is completely free ”.

The actress of La Suerte de Loli (Telemundo) pointed out that, in addition to the ignorance of the safety checks, there are other factors that make one as a driver not pay attention to recalls, such as the change of owner or that they are old models, for making it difficult for providers to contact users. “If there is a call for review of a model that has been defective or has a problem, they will call the store where you purchased it through the system; but if the car is older, maybe you are not in the system and they cannot communicate with you ”.