Could it be that the famous Telemundo star is hiding a pregnancy, as Kim Kardashian’s young sister did well?

Gaby Espino.

Photo:

David Becker / .

Gaby espino seems to have left Instagram. The beautiful actress of Telemundo has not published anything on this social network since last March 7.

At some point it was thought that she could be pregnant, and that Kylie Jenner It could be hiding its gestation process with an absence that had many media outlets speculating. Kylie left the social networks and nobody had an exclusive image of her bulging belly because all her images and videos on social networks avoided showing her in full body.

But, in the case of Gaby Espino, the situation seems to be different, and the Venezuelan has chosen to stay more active and connected with her fans through Facebook, which is the social network that is feeding more notoriety in recent weeks.

His most recent publication on Facebook is from March 30 and he appears talking about his quarantine. The actress and television host admits that in these days of social isolation her appetite has increased, but she has the help of some food supplements to fight against these cravings.

It should be noted that in the video Gaby Espino appears in a loose shirt and black leggings, but nothing seems to indicate that she is pregnant.

Before this post, Gaby also shared another video about how she copes with her children at home. In the video, the Venezuelan woman promotes reading.

.