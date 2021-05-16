Gaby Espino appears in a bikini and fans are scared by her new image, while others come to her defense



Gaby Espino and actress Kimberly Ramos They are two celebrities who have given themselves fully to exercise. Through Instagram, both share some of the sessions they star in. Both are really thin, however Gaby Espino is not receiving entirely positive comments, on the contrary.

Followers of the Venezuelan actress say they do not like the image she now projects, as they find it too thin. “Oh no, she already looks older and very thin. Already almost skeleton “, “That pile of bones, you don’t look so pretty anymore”, “Pure head !!! Always beautiful but exaggeratedly skinny ”.

Fans have even asked her to have the body from before, when she could be seen with more curves.

But among so many messages of concern, a fan emerged sharing a possible explanation about his appearance: “He is training. It is normal for your IGC to drop but as you continue your training your IMM will increase stop stress! Everything has a process !!! And it also looks beautiful! ”.

Someone else added. “Terrible so many people criticizing. If she is happy being skinny, what is the problem? How easy it is for people to talk about someone else’s physical appearance. This woman is beautiful. Better you worry about going to the GYM and eating healthy. To look in the mirror ”.

