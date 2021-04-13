Gabriels-Lara this Saturday for the WBA light heavyweight belt

Hanna Gabriels will return to the ring this week in her native Costa Rica to face Martha Lara for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight championship. The Central American will collide with the Mexican for the vacant belt at the Fiesta Casino, in San José, in what is a great fight between two warriors from the ring.

The confrontation will mean a great opportunity for both fighters, who seek to rise in world boxing and obtaining the black and gold belt is a huge step towards that goal.

Gabriels, who is super welterweight champion of the pioneer body, will seek this new challenge in his career. The tica will rise to the ring for the first time since 2019 due to the pause due to the pandemic.

He will have Lara, a fierce fighter who arrives hungry to surprise and who has the Mexican heart that is needed for this type of commitment.

The local fighter has a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts, while Lara has 11 wins, 9 setbacks and 6 knockouts.