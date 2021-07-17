Gabrielle Union Flaunts Butt While Dancing in a Bikini

Gabrielle Union regularly shares pics and videos on Instagram of her relationship with her husband, Dwyane Wade, so it’s no surprise she just dropped a series of pictures that are truly adorable.

“8th Grade Dance Vibes 🕺🏿💃🏾🖤🖤,” the LA’s Finest star captioned the photos. And ugh, they’re so sweet. In one, Gabrielle is standing next to a pool with her arms around Dwyane’s shoulders. He’s touching her butt and they’re gazing into each other’s eyes. In the next two pics, it looks like they’re dancing together and having a total blast.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While the photos look amazing, plenty of people pointed out in the comments that Gabrielle — and her butt — look especially awesome. “Oh dang girl look at dat booty !! 🔥🔥😍😍😘,” one wrote. “🍑🍑🍑,” said another. “Alright now! Let’s give it up for the badonkadonk! Yassss Sis !!!!! 👏👏👏😍😍😍, ”someone else chimed in.

It’s not hard to tell by looking at her, but Gabrielle doesn’t mess around in the gym. The 48-year-old previously told Women’s Health that she’s big on cardio intervals. Gabrielle said she likes to “mix it up” so she doesn’t get “anxiety staring at the treadmill.”

“Cardio could be jumping jacks, running up my driveway, side shuffles like I used to do in basketball, an elliptical, treadmill, or sled pushes,” she said. And about that fit booty… Gabrielle said she has “old faithfuls” to tone up: squats and lunges. “They’ve never really failed,” she said.

Gabrielle isn’t afraid to try new things, but group classes aren’t really her jam. “I’ve tried kickboxing, cardio sweeps, I’ve tried a SoulCycle class… I’m not a class person,” she told WH. Gabrielle and Dwyane also like to make working out a family thing. (Have you seen their Gatorade Zero commercials ?!) The two even regularly shoot workout videos for the FitOn fitness app.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Korin Miller Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Self, Glamor, and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io