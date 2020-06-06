after being fired for opposing an environment that was allegedly tolerant of racism in the studio. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Gabrielle Union has filed a racial harassment complaint against the producers of America’s Got Talent this week in the State of California, including an indictment against NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy after being fired for opposing an environment that was allegedly tolerant of racism in the studio.

Union, through attorney Bryan Freedman, filed the complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), citing Simon Cowell’s producers FremantleMedia and Syco, as well as NBCUniversal as responsible for these events. These types of claims usually lead to lawsuits.

“Union, a black woman, was singled out for her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC for the fact that her hair did not fit the image that was apparently intended to be projected to the AGT audience,” the complaint states, adding that an executive The channel and a producer on the show “informed the Union manager that his hair was ‘too unruly’ and needed to be ‘rinsed out.'”

According to Variety magazine published last week, Union first spoke about its allegations of alleged racism on set and the lack of responsibility of all parts of the production to settle attitudes and behavior.

A NBCUniversal spokesperson told the same outlet, however, that “the allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false.”

“We take your concerns seriously and hire an outside researcher who found a global culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment, where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect,” stressed the same person.

However, in the complaint filed by the actress, it is stated that “around February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through his agent, warning him that it would be better if he stopped pursuing his claims of racism” while filming the reality show. “If Mr. Telegdy wishes to see phone and call records of the date of his threat, we can make it available to the world for viewing,” the statement said.

Following that, Union found it “downright sad but not surprising that, instead of addressing its own racial discrimination, NBC wants to try to avoid the systemic problems that permeate its company.”

“When Gabrielle Union reported racially offensive conduct to NBC during the recording of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not endorse her in outrage over acts of racism,” Freedman said, invoking the company’s recent support for #BlackLivesMatter. “Instead, NBC didn’t care enough to quickly investigate their complaints or even ask Human Resources to get involved.” Rather, NBC objected to her and directed her “outrage” at the actress for denouncing the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working.

Freedman added that, “in stark contrast to NBC’s recent statement on race, what was really outrage was the fact that Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened her in an attempt to silence her on the expressed racism through actions that took place on the show. There is no room for this type of racial harassment in the workplace and it will take more than an NBC tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free of racism. ” Indian.

Gabrielle Union was fired from the program last December amid complaints of discrimination

Variety reported last year that Union and her AGT jurymate Julianne Hough were fired from the series even though they both had contracts to continue. Through harsh reporting, they denounced “a toxic culture on the show,” including racist incidents that would have involved guest jury Jay Leno.

“At the end of all this, my goal is real change, and not just in this show, but bigger. It starts from the top down,” the artist said last week. “My goal is to create the happiest, most inclusive, safest, and healthiest example of a workplace.”

Fremantle, Syco and NBC issued a joint statement in response saying they “immediately hired an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review” the issues raised in their complaint. “While the research has demonstrated a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved,” the statement said.

A source close to the program told the same media that some changes have been implemented since then, including training on these topics to help detect and raise problems to human resources more efficiently. Those changes would already be taking effect in AGT’s new season, which premiered on May 26.

