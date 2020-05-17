Buenos Aires, May 17 . .- The best Argentine tennis player in history, Gabriela Sabatini, champion of the 1990 United States Open and silver medal at the Seoul’88 Olympic Games, celebrates 50 years on Saturday with the feeling that his achievements remain the pride of his compatriots to this day.

Companion and rival of the German Steffi Graf, with whom she won Wimbledon in doubles in 1988, the now businesswoman, who retired in 1996 at just 26 years old and is part of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, won 39 titles: 27 in singles and 12 in doubles.

Sabatini was born in Buenos Aires on May 16, 1970. She played tennis at River Plate since she was a child and at twelve she won a ‘Mundialito Infantil’ that was played in Caracas.

At just 14 years old he won the Roland Garros Juvenil.

“When I was a girl and I thought that when I won a tournament I had to talk, I often lost in the semifinals to not do it,” revealed Sabatini in 2013, when she was a girl she was “very shy”.

Sabatini surprised Argentina and the tennis world in 1985 when, at just 15 years old, she reached the Roland Garros semifinals and became the youngest tennis player to reach that instance. It was eliminated by the (later champion) American Chris Evert 6-4, 6-1.

That year he won his first title, at the Japanese Open, and the following year he was already part of the top ten tennis players in the world.

1988: FIRST HISTORICAL ACHIEVEMENTS

In 1988 he won the WTA Finals and the silver medal at the Seoul Olympics.

“When I was on the podium and I saw the flag go up, I was excited, I thought about what it represented, not so much for me, but for all the Argentines. I felt something strange, like a chill. I was very excited,” said Sabatini, who was the flag bearer. of the Argentine delegation at the inauguration.

That year he also prevailed at Wimbledon, in doubles, alongside Graf and was a finalist in the United States Open (he fell to Graf 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1).

In February 1989 he reached third place in the world ranking.

Sabatini became the first Argentine woman to win the United States Open on September 8, 1990. In the final, he defeated Graf 6-2 and 7 (7) – (4) 6.

Guillermo Vilas, in 1977, was the first Argentine to win that tournament. Gastón Gaudio (Roland Garros 2004) and Juan Martín del Potro (United States Open 2009) are his other compatriots who won a Grand Slam.

In 1991, Sabatini was a finalist at Wimbledon and fell to Graf 6-4, 3-6 and 8-6, despite serving twice to win the game and be two points behind the title and number one in the standings.

“Argentina’s Gabriela Sabatini proclaimed herself the winner of the United States Tennis Open by defeating Germany’s Steffi Graf, world number one and defender of the title, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in a final hour and 33 minutes, “Efe reported that day from New York in his cable titled:” Gabriela Sabatini beat Steffi Graf in the final. “

“There are no words to explain this emotion. I always tried to win a Grand Slam and now that I have done it I can’t believe it. I had an excellent first serve throughout the match. I played very well, I lowered the ball a lot and went up to the net as soon as I had the slightest chance. I didn’t make many mistakes either, “he said after finishing the match, according to an Efe cable that day.

1993: DROUGHT, RECOVERY AND WITHDRAWAL

In 1993 Sabatini did not win a title. The following year he recovered and won the WTA Finals when he beat American Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

In her debut in that tournament, Sabatini beat Martina Navrátilová in her last professional match.

On January 15, 1995 he won his last professional title: the Sydney Open, defeating Lindsay Davenport in the final 6-3 6-4.

Sabatini retired on October 24, 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Throughout his career he won 39 titles, 27 of them singles and 12 doubles.

“It took me a while to mature the decision to stop playing. I started working with a psychologist and I decided two months before making the announcement. I was very sure, so I took the necessary time. It was not about age, but it was my time, my moment, and that I was happy making that decision, “said Sabatini, who had stopped enjoying the practice of that sport.

Read more

Sabatini, who in Argentina received countless awards and decorations (there is even a monument in Buenos Aires in his honor), was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 15, 2006.

In 2019 he received the Philippe Chatrier Award, the most important award in this sport, which has been awarded to individuals and organizations since 1996 for their significant contribution to tennis on and off the court.

“I feel very grateful to receive this award. When you look back you realize all that tennis is. It is a sport that gave me much more than what I gave it. I feel that everything I am, and what I can do today is thanks to tennis. It was what opened my head, “he said.

Sabatini is in Miami, one of the cities in which he lives. The others are Zurich and Buenos Aires.

The best Argentine tennis player in history has a line of perfumes that she launched in 1989 and participates in various solidarity campaigns, some promoted by UNICEF and UNESCO.

In addition, he has been a member of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup commissions of the Argentine Tennis Association since November 2018.

.