The former Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabatini He confessed in an interview to the Times of India, that he sees it very complicated that we can see tennis in this 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world: “I see it difficult for tournaments to be held this year. Right now it is very difficult to think in the future when the situation is what it is. We must avoid large crowds at sporting events, because right now the most important thing is to stay home and stay healthy. This is not a joke, “said the former world number three .

.