Very special day this Saturday, May 16 for Gabriela Sabatini. The best player in the history of Argentine tennis meets 50 years in a sensational state of mind and immersed in a new life away from the spotlight. On the track, she became No. 3 in the WTA ranking and conquered the US Open in 1990, two of the many achievements that she obtained as a professional and that made her one of those personalities that to this day are still still missing. In an extensive interview with The nation We have been able to refresh the present and the past of a woman who made history for her country and who is now half a century old. We rescue the most interesting.

– Simplicity, one of its most characteristic features

“I never stopped feeling that I am just another person, I think this is what kept me always in balance, connected to reality. It also helped my retirement not be traumatic. All my life I was a reserved and very introverted person, I dedicated myself to tennis because of the passion that sport generated in me, but never thinking of being famous. I always felt comfortable reserving my private life, I am convinced that it is much healthier not to present issues that have nothing to do with your profession. ”

– Retired at just 26 years old

“It had been a couple of years that I no longer enjoyed myself as much. It was a very difficult decision, it meant leaving something that I did from a very young age. Tennis was my life, that’s why I took the necessary time so that I had no doubts that this was the right decision. I needed to get away because I was not being happy, there are times when you have to step aside before everything is worse. ”

– Residence in Switzerland

“My life in Switzerland is simple, I always wanted to live somewhere else. I love the peace and tranquility that the country has, being in contact with nature, going out with the bicycle is a form of therapy. With respect to the coronavirus that right now affects everyone, it is very complicated. The situation is difficult, many people are having a really hard time. In my case, sport helped me to have a stronger mentality and develop patience, which is very necessary at the moment. ”

– The secrets to staying that good at 50

“It is a set of very simple things. The most important thing is to seek peace with yourself, lead a healthy life, eat well and drink plenty of water. But well, I also indulge myself, I love chocolate and I’m a fan of ice cream. I also exercise regularly and I am very methodical with medical studies, I like to take care of my skin and everything that is natural ”.

– Current players that catch your attention

“Obviously I admire Roger Federer, it is a pleasure to see him play. I admire Rafa Nadal’s mentality. I also like tennis by Ashleigh Barty, a very complete player, with variety and ease of play. It still excites me when I see a great point. From my time? Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras ”.

– Tennis and travel, always present

“I would choose tennis again, without hesitation. I’d also travel non-stop, in fact, that’s what I’m currently doing. I was impressed by the beauty of Istanbul, as was Athens. Another corner that I love is Palma de Mallorca, the experience that these trips give you is incalculable. Before I did it differently, now I enjoy culture, gastronomy and museums more. I like to continue learning and growing intellectually, I am curious, I am interested in reading before knowing a city ”.

