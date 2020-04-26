Cured of the new coronavirus, Gabriela Pugliesi decided to have a party at home this weekend. Several images of the meeting were released by the influencer on social networks and caused revolt among followers.

Gabriela Pugliesi and Erasmo Viana were married in 2017.

The wedding of the sister of the digital influencer, on March 7, in southern Bahia, was pointed out as one of the focuses of new cases of coronavirus in Brazil.

Marcela Minelli got married in Itacaré and several guests had a positive diagnosis for the disease, including singer Preta Gil.

Even presenter Tatá Werneck commented on Gabriela Pugliesi’s publication and the party at home. “Gabriela, you will find me an asshole after that comment. But I think that is less important than alerting people. They are asking for a truck to the hospitals because it is in chaos. My medical cousin (who caught coronavirus) comes home crying. Because they already have to choose who to save. You already did. You are theoretically ‘immune’. I think this attitude, especially for a lot of people who follow you and are inspired by your healthy life, was unacceptable “, he wrote.

Tatá Werneck criticizes the party given by Gabriela Pugliesi in quarantine during a coronavirus pandemic.

After the negative repercussions, Gabriela Pugliesi used Instagram to record a video and apologize. “I’m just making this video to apologize, from the bottom of my heart. Yesterday I gathered half a dozen friends here at home, we asked for food, drank, I posted, I said nonsense, anyway, I’m extremely sorry. I was irresponsible and immature, I’m bad at myself. And again I wanted to apologize “, she said.

Comments were blocked from posting and the influencer continued. “And I was wrong because it is not to get anyone together at home, because I know there are people experiencing difficulties, it is offensive, it does not help anyone at the moment. Quarantine is difficult for me, but I know it is much more difficult for other people. And I that I propose to always talk about how wonderful life can be, I have to be responsible for what I do, about what I post and what I say. Once again, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart “, he concluded.

