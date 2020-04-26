Gabriela Pugliesi spoke on her social network after throwing a party this Saturday (25th) night at her home, circumventing the quarantine imposed by the new coronavirus. Recovered from Covid-19, the influencer admitted a video error. ‘I am extremely sorry, I am bad with myself, I was irresponsible, immature. I was wrong ‘, Gabriela said on her Instagram account.

Gabriela Pugliesi apologized and said she was sorry for having a party on Saturday night (25). Infected with the new coronavirus in March, the influencer was criticized and shared a video with an apology for circumventing the quarantine. “The superrepent, and that serves as learning”, subtitled. It was at her sister’s wedding party that Gabriela herself contracted Covid-19 and other celebrities like Preta Gil, an equally recovered singer. On her social networks, the influencer even posted several moments of the celebration, but deleted some.

‘I was irresponsible and immature’, admitted Gabriela

On video, Gabriela stated: “I’m just making this video to apologize, from the bottom of my heart. Yesterday I gathered half a dozen friends here at home, we asked for food, drank. I freaked out, posted, talked nonsense”. Still in the post made on her Instagram, the influencer criticized her posture. “Anyway, I am extremely sorry, I am bad with myself, I was irresponsible, immature, and once again I want to apologize. I was wrong because it is not to get people together at home, because there are people experiencing difficulties, because it is offensive, it does not help anyone at that moment “, pointed out the wife of Erasmo Viana, whom he married a year ago in Bahia.

‘Quarantine is difficult for me’, reinforced influencer

Still in the outburst, Gabriela said that she has been finding it difficult to stay at home. “Quarantine is difficult for me, but I know it is much more difficult for other people,” she admitted, denounced by the Public Ministry in the past for illegal exercise of the profession. “And I always set out to talk about how wonderful life can be, I have to be responsible for what I say, what I do, what I post. So I wanted to apologize from the bottom of my heart” , completed.

Tatá Werneck classified Gabriela’s party: ‘Inadmissible’

Several celebrities responded to the influencer’s apology. Renata Kuerten supported her friend. “That’s right! Making a mistake is not a problem, because we all made mistakes! Congratulations, friend. You were humble and apologized”, wrote the presenter. Tatá Werneck did not fail to criticize Gabriela’s stance. “I think that is less important than alerting people. They are asking for a truck to the hospitals, because it is in chaos. My medical cousin (who caught it) comes home crying. Because they already have to choose who to save. You already had it. ‘immune’. I think this attitude, especially for a lot of people who follow you and are inspired by your healthy life, was unacceptable “, said Rafael Vitti’s wife.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

