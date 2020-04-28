Influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, followed by 4.4 million people on Instagram, decided to disable her account after being criticized for organizing a party at her quarantined home. Her husband, the model Erasmo Viana, was also temporarily absent from the network. “I’m really bad and I’m going to use all this to learn, reflect, evolve as a person,” he said.

Gabriela Pugliesi and her husband, Erasmo Viana, deactivated their profiles on social networks on Monday (27). Over the weekend, the couple organized a party in the apartment, breaking the social distance indicated by health authorities on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite having apologized on the web, she continued to criticize the attitude, including famous ones. The influencer, it is worth mentioning, was one of the first celebrities who confirmed the diagnosis of coronavirus, in early March.

Brands confirm end of contract with Bahian

Since the party started to resonate on the web, Gabriela had lost about 100 thousand followers. In addition, nine brands that had it as their representative announced the end of the contract. They were: Hope, Rappi, LBA, Baw Clothing, Mais Pura, Evolution Coffee, Liv Up, Kopenhagen and Fazenda Futuro.

Influencer explains disabled Instagram: ‘I need to take a break’

The Bahian,

married to the model for two years, she spoke about the decision to leave the social network to columnist Leo Dias. “I wanted to leave. I deactivated the account because I need to take a break from everything. Learn from all of this, nothing more! I’m in very bad shape and I’m going to use all this to learn, reflect, evolve as a person and appreciate. It’s part of life, and as a human being, I am subject to mistakes and successes. I can only learn from everything, “said Gabriela.

Tatá Werneck commented on Pugliesi’s profile

In one of Gabriela Pugliesi’s Instagram photos,

Tatá Werneck spoke up,

regretting the blonde’s posture. “My medical cousin (who took Covid-19) came home crying. Because they already have to choose without saving. You already did. You are theoretically immune. I think this attitude even more for a lot of people who follow you and inspired by your healthy life was unacceptable. That feeling of phew, I got rid of it, can’t let you take irresponsible actions. if he bothered with the comment: “There are healthy young people dying. I give up on you liking me so you understand that at this moment it is not allowed to encourage crowding”.

Emicida pin influencer in concert

Another famous person who commented on the controversial Pugliesi party was the rapper Emicida. During a live broadcast, he quoted the blogger: “I wanted to say hello to our friend Gabriela Pugliesi. She had a party these days! You, girl, became known for eating healthy, exercising, taking care of your health, right? “. The presenter of “Papo de Segunda” even suggested that she revise her attitude. “Right now, having an irresponsible attitude like that, it seems that you have not interpreted what it means to be an influencer. You influence people! Right now, do we need to come together with responsibility, firmly?” He said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’