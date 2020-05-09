Behind every tennis player there is a story to listen to, although there is not always time or interest to attend to all of them. However, the WTA It has long since become a specialist in this area, giving space to all kinds of players on its website. Gabriela Dabrowski, current No. 7 in the world in doubles, is the one who revealed his origins a few weeks ago, remembering the economic difficulties he suffered in his junior stage, which led him to double his matches every week to raise enough money to allow him to continue competing. Curiously, those problems would end up pushing her to become the champion she is today.

“No one in my family played tennis, which makes this story a little different,” begins the Canadian. “Many players are players because before they were their parents or brothers; In my case, it was a completely different journey. When I was 7 years old, one of my father’s best friends came to take care of me during a period that I did not go to school. That summer I picked up a racket for the first timeWe went to a park and started hitting the ball. A man came up to me to ask me where I had taken classes, I was seven years old and had no idea what was going on. Then that man advised my father to sign me up for classes because, according to him, his daughter had a very good hand-eye coordination, ”he still remembers in disbelief.

“A year later I was already playing local tournaments. Being from Ottawa, we soon started traveling through Montreal and Toronto to play small youth events. This is how it all started ”, confesses the American born 28 years ago. “The fact that I was good at this made it all the more fun. Being an only child and being alone on the court is something that could also be related. It wasn’t such a strange feeling for me, it was being alone and entertaining myself. Being good, I ended up loving tennis, not the other way around, ”says the nine-time WTA champion.

Dabrowski began to walk his path, although the trail at that time had barely a couple of stones laid. “In Canada we did not have as many players at the time, so being successful at a youth level did not guarantee you to get to a professional later, but it was a good indicator. People told me that to achieve it I had to pursue it with all my might, they assured me that I had the potential to fulfill it. Having never had competition, I had to learn all those things along the way, thank goodness my father was always there to help me. At the same time, I think also a little more specialized help would have been good for meThat orientation would have helped me enjoy that stage a little more, ”confesses the Grand Slam finalist.

Being alone on the board never represented something positive, especially in the area of ​​aid. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have much support from my federation. They made a lot of promises but then didn’t keep them, not even when I earned my place as a junior. That was a complicated situation, as my parents were starting to run out of money, so the risk multiplied. Each tournament could be the last. At that time Tennis Canada It was not as great as now, it had not had the success of Bouchard or Andreescu, nor that of Raonic, Aliassime or Shapovalov. You had to wait for someone to grab you and want to help you. That was where I lost the opportunity to go to Florida, Spain, or work with a coach, things that the rest of the girls did have, ”she reviews with some pain.

It was at that moment that Gabriela decided to bet on the doubles, looking for a double support that would allow her to continue playing. “It was for an economic issue, it was impossible to pay for everything on my own, so doubles was the solution. If he lost in the first or second round in an individual tournament, then he would make semifinals or finals in doubles to compensate. I started to believe that maybe my skills were better suited to doubles, that there would be more successful. That’s when I started looking for the best teammates and I was lucky to find them, that’s how I managed to improve my ranking so that even better ones wanted to play with me. Now I have the privilege of playing all tournaments on the circuit ”, he concludes from the goal.

