Gabriel Batistuta will forever be one of the greatest scorers in the history of Argentine soccer. The former footballer, who started his career at Newell’s and later went through River and Boca before emigrating to Italian football, was an icon of the Argentine team during the 1990s.

In the post-Diego Maradona era – they shared the 1994 World Cup in the United States – that blond with long hair, an aspect that gave rise to the nickname Lion King, engraved his surname in the memory of all Argentines by dint of goals and sacrifice. There were 56 goals in 72 games, a scoring mark that topped the list of highest scorers in the history of the selected team until it appeared Lionel Messi.

In the last hours, Batistuta was the protagonist of the segment #SeJuegaEnCasa promoted by Juan Pablo Sorín through his Instagram account and the former Xeneize striker joined a live on the social network to tell anecdotes and explained the method he used the nights before games during his sports career that lasted more than 15 years

“I had two things that I always did: sleep eight clock hours and‘ play ’before the game. I would go to bed the day before playing with the light off, about 20 or 30 minutes, and look at the ceiling. And there I imagined what could happen “, Bati told the former left-back emerged from the inferiors of Argentinos Juniors.

What was the striker doing in this time trying to visualize what would happen the next day when he would enter the field of play? “I was only thinking about plays from the game. If there was a rebound for the right, for the left or for the middle. And many times it helped me. More years playing, more plays you imagine that can happen. Many times I found myself on the court with the play that I had imagined the previous night in the room and it helped me: I already knew how to solve it. You save those thousandths of seconds because you did it before in your head. That was my ritual ”, related Batistuta.

And he told the key that helped him maintain this way of going to sleep before playing. “So I asked to concentrate alone”, he said to Sorín.

Once he moved from Boca to Fiorentina, the striker born in Reconquista, Santa Fe province, his career had a jump and positioned himself as one of the great scorers in Europe. What’s more, he helped to put the city of Florence on the football map and led his team to compete on the international level by force of goals: scored 207 in 333 games to leave a mark that can never be erased.

So it was that while getting tired of turning purple number 9 in Serie A, Batistuta forged his least thought cabal. “At one point he bought me a bracelet every time he scored a goal, but it was always after the game, never before. And just that year I think I was a scorer or broke a record!”, He recalled about a trend that prevailed in the 90s.

“Like all my life I believed in work: the more I trained, the luckier I was. So the cabal thing is relative “, he added at the end of the anecdote that he shared on Instagram live with his former teammate.

Already in the final part of the transmission with the historic scorer, Sorín took the opportunity to show him a special message that Luis Suárez sent to his childhood idol. “Footballically, you were the greatest thing I saw, with terrible quality, impressive strength and the ability to score goals in all colors. I tried to imitate you since I was a kid and that’s why I admire you a lot. For me you are an idol. I would like to be able to meet you and talk about football when all this bad time is over, ”said Barcelona 9 to Batistuta, who took the opportunity to greet the Uruguayan striker and promise that there will be a meeting when the pandemic of coronavirus.

“Did he say he tried to imitate me? It worked too well! He always lets me know that I was his idol. But on top of that I invited him to eat a barbecue and he doesn’t want to come … There will be a time to join Luis “Batistuta replied with a laugh.