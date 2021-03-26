Gabriel Soto won millionaire lawsuit against magazine

Mezcalent Gabriel Soto won a lawsuit against TV Notes magazine.

Gabriel Soto is celebrating after revealing that a judge ruled in his favor in a lawsuit he filed a few years ago against the magazine TV Notes for the unauthorized publication of some photographs in the company of the actress Marjorie de Sousa in a paradisiacal beach of Mexico.

The newspaper El Salvador revealed that Soto sued the Mexican publication for non-pecuniary damage and for using his image without his authorization on a magazine cover in 2016 that included photographs that hinted that there was more than a friendly relationship with Marjorie. of Sousa.

At the time, the Mexican actor clarified that the material that was released by the magazine was about the sequence of a dramatic project that he shared with the actress of Venezuelan origin, so at no time was it a situation of any kind sentimental.

Before the publication of the magazine TV Notes, Gabriel Soto affirmed that the photographs had had a negative impact on the marriage he was having at that time with the Mexican actress Geraldine Bazán, mother of his daughters Elisa and Alexa.

According to SDP Noticias, the lawsuit that was filed by Gabriel Soto against TV Notes demanded that the magazine must agree to disburse 40% of the sale proceeds of the edition where they released the actor’s photographs, this as payment for “damages.”

The legal documents established that the magazine also had to pay Soto for the digital publications of the edition and for the publicity that they generated with the improper use of his image.

Before several appeals by the magazine TV Notes, the Court of Justice of Mexico recently released the final sentence in favor of the actor Gabriel Soto.

“Ultimately what is sought is justice, when things are not fair and cause damage, I think it is worth defending oneself,” said Soto in an interview with “Despierta América” ​​to refer to the lawsuit he filed in 2016 against the Mexican magazine.

“I think we are all exposed to defamation and false information from that magazine that causes a lot of damage on a personal and professional level. I believe that a precedent is set for real journalism and journalism based on foundations, not based on gossip, ”added the famous interpreter to mention how exposed celebrities are to being the objects of false accusations by the magazine TV Notes.

Gustavo Herrera, the Mexican actor’s lawyer, announced on the Univision television show that the editorial of the Mexican magazine must pay approximately 50 or 60 million pesos for moral damages against his client.

At present, Gabriel Soto continues with various legal proceedings against the person who broadcast his intimate video and against the Peruvian television presenter Laura Bozzo for the allegations that at the time he made against him and his current partner, actress Irina Baeva.

