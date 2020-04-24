Gabriel Soto receives a birthday message and applaud Geraldine Bazán | Instagram

The actor Gabriel Soto celebrated his birthday with an emotional message but his ex-partner Geraldine Bazán stole all the protogonism.

The famous actor He turned years in the midst of the confinement that keeps him safe in his house in Acapulco.

One of the first to congratulate him was one of his daughters, who surprised everyone with the congratulations dedicated to the actor which was very special, but the most surprising thing is that the applause was rained Geraldine Bazán.

The actor’s oldest daughter surprised everyone with an emotional publication dedicated to Gabriel Soto.

Elissa She chose some cute postcards and together with a message she expressed her best wishes to her father, who she pointed out is unique to her.

Happy birthday paaaa! I love you so much, I still remember when you let me put on your makeup and put on wigs with me. There will never be anyone like you, you are one of the people I love the most in the world, I wish you much happiness and health, I love you for it, ”he says at the foot of the publication.

As the Mexican actor has made clear, his daughters are his priority, Elissa marie and Alexa Miranda, same that he procreated with the actress Geraldine Bazán, the little ones spend part of their time with their mother and the actor.

Despite the separation of the family Gabriel maintains a good relationship with her daughters and spend unforgettable moments together, some of them can be seen through the stories that the actor shares in his account Instagram.

On this occasion the message of the actor’s daughter touched all his followers, however, the one who received the most applause was the actress Geraldine Bazán since in different profiles where the publication was shared, she was named highlighting her great work as a mother.

Good job Geraldine, raising daughters full of love should be like this Today ”,” Here we have to recognize the mother of this girl who has not turned them against her father and I am sure that those words before being published were approved for their mom “,” They are very well-raised girls, full of love, as it should be, good job. Geraldine ”. There were several comments that highlighted the great work of the actress.

