Gabriel Soto, like a whole gentleman, declares his love for Irina Baeva and makes us sigh .. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Although the courtship of Gabriel Soto It has not been easy, since it started amid the controversy, and since then it has been under the scrutiny of everyone. However, the love you have each day is greater, and this was demonstrated in your most recent publication, when, as a true gentleman, declares his love to Irina Baeva and makes us sigh.

It was through social networks that the Mexican actor, Gabriel Soto, he wasted romanticism and tenderness wholesale, revealing his most sincere feelings towards Irina Baeva, with which it was verified that he has it eating from his hand.

And it seems that, quarantine further strengthened their relationshipThey have been confined together in the actor’s house in Acapulco, where they have enjoyed themselves as a couple, have lived with Gabriel’s family, and have exercised without fail.

“YOU, MY WOMAN !!! With your beauty out of this world, with your blue eyes that fill my life with light, with your character and personality, with your courage and determination, with your big heart and with all the love you give me day by day … … you just have me completely and madly in love, “said the actor

Her followers obviously ended up melted with tenderness, at the romantic confession of the ex of Geraldine Bazán, who also published a beautiful photograph of his girlfriend on a swing, and wearing a beautiful knitted dress.

Although the couple took a break from their professional affairs, on their social networks they have revealed that they have already returned to Mexico City to their apartment, and they are already preparing projects, which they decided to keep as a surprise.

There is no doubt that she is one of the strongest couples in the show at the moment, so everything indicates that their relationship is on the right track, and who knows? Perhaps soon they will surprise us with a more gigantic step to their courtship. For now, they enjoy their love.

