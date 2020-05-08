Gabriel Soto falls in love dancing with the woman of his life, and is not Irina Baeva. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

It is no secret to anyone that Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva have an intense and loving relationship, however, on this occasion, on social networks, the actor falls in love dancing with the love of her life, but it is not Irina Baeva.

It was through a nice Tik Tok video, which Gabriel Soto in a tropical setting, where the actor has been confined for weeks, before the pandemic that affects us today, that the blue-eyed he gave dance chairs of a modern melody.

The handsome actor shared the screen of Tik Tok, no more, no less, than with the love of his life, the beautiful Elisa, his eldest daughter, who is also the daughter of Geraldine Bazán, and who, incidentally, was his clone.

The 11-year-old girl has already shown her incredible similarity, even in her way of dressing, with the beautiful Geraldine Bazán, who suddenly borrows her clothes and looks great on her.

And not only that, because he has also expressed great taste for dance, through the social network Tik Tok, where he has already shared choreography with both his mother and father.

The daughter of Gabriel Soto Let’s see her in a while following the steps of her parents in acting, because in fact, both Elisa and Miranda already debuted on the small screen, in the novel that her father starred a few months ago “Single with daughters”.

The truth is that the video in which Elisa danced with her father, fell in love with everyone in networks social, and showed that, for Gabriel Soto, although he is very in love with Irina Baeva, the queens of his heart are his daughters.

