The mexican actor Gabriel Soto caused a furor this Wednesday, April 22 by posting a video on Tik Tok where he boasts his toned body and his best dance steps to the rhythm of Toosie Slide, one of Drake’s latest songs.

The 45-year-old interpreter joined the wave of celebrities who are using this social network during the quarantine and to start accepted the challenge of imitating the choreography of the popular theme, a challenge that artists such as Justin Bieber.

“Well, since in this quarantine I join the tik tokeros. I am not the best dancer but how I had fun. #hatersdejenseir ”, wrote the star in the description of the video that he also shared on Instagram.

In the images, Soto can be seen wearing a pair of black shorts as he bobs from a sunny beach where his confinement happens.

Users call Gabriel Soto “ridiculous” and “grandfather”

Internet users were quick to express their opinion about Gabriel’s dance, whom they described as “old” and “ridiculous” on the social platform.

“Just as ridiculous as when she started singing“Wrote a netizen about the shared clip in the Suelta la Sopa account. Another noted: “How cute grandpa! ”. Meanwhile, a third said: “I used to like him, since he allowed his ex to be offended, not anymore.”

Other reactions were:

@ zulemalazo1980: “It seems that the ants are biting you”

@ pelonramirez2018: “Güero Castro sends you greetings”

@ rosaarriaga1962: “He’s already old”

@ amer.ica117: “The guy is really rich, rightly the dispute between the ladies”

On the other hand, despite having limited comments on his publications, the former Geraldine Bazán He allowed some interactions to the post published on his profile that were all positive.

Among these impressions his girlfriend stood out, Irina Baeva, who expressed to him: “Esooo, my tik toker“

.