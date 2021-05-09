Gabriel Soto confirms that he will continue to record himself in privacy

Despite Gabriel Soto He stated that he felt violated with his privacy by the leak of an intimate video which led him to demand an investigation to find those responsible, now the actor assures that he will continue recording himself in privacy, since no one should be limited by other people who only seek to affect his image.

“The issue is that it does not leak. Of course, all experiences make you grow and make you learn ”, stated Soto in an interview with the program ‘Today’.

It seems that, through his unfortunate situation that arose at the end of last year, the actor feels supported by the Olympia Law, because before the questioning on whether his experience will change his way of doing things, concludes that he will continue to do what he pleases.

“I’m going to do what I want with my phone. I am going to continue doing what I want in my privacy. There is this law, there is protection, there is where they can go so that this type of situation does not continue to happen ”, he said.

Gabriel is aware that it is a risk that he continues to record himself in privacy, but he does not care, because he will be more discreet and will try to be more careful.

It is worth mentioning that, as a result of this controversy, Soto constantly reminds the public that sharing intimate content without prior consent is a crime with the aim of guiding people, making it known that the Olimpia Law exists.

Given this, the soap opera heartthrob did not stay with his arms crossed, because a little over a month ago it became known that he filed his complaint and that both Interpol and the cyber police are working on the case to find the culprits, He even explained that the Mexican government has supported him a lot so that people know that a violation of privacy has serious consequences.