© Instagram Gabriel Soto

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva

They have been announcing a very special surprise for days and finally they have been able to give us a preview. Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto They have collaborated again professionally and the happy couple could not be happier.

After going through a quarantine without separating and enjoying it as if it were a real honeymoon in their private paradise, Acapulco, they are back to work.

The video of the couple is a waste of sensuality. Both melt in this photo shoot that both have starred in which they have given free rein to their physical attraction. How much chemca!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

From the set and with their respective masks, Irina and her lover brought us closer to their workplace where they wore their best clothes and smiles in front of the lens. The project is taking them several days and this was the little test they gave us from behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤🇷🇺 (@irinabaeva_fco) on Jun 12, 2020 at 5:45 pm PDT

Once finished, they returned to their home, already in Mexico City, where this session is taking place and, as always, the lovebirds showed themselves to coincide professionally. The last images of both in the networks are a party of feelings and love, in addition to some movie statements.

« YOU !! MY WOMAN! With your beauty out of this world, with your blue eyes that fill my life with light, with your character and personality, with your courage and determination, with your big heart and with all the love that you give me day by day, you simply have me completely and madly in love, « wrote a romantic Gabriel to his girl. Long live love!

Click to see the full video

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

FOLLOWING

The millionaire inheritance that Pau Donés left for his daughter(Who)

This is how Nicolás Mora, the best friend of ‘Yo soy Betty, la Fea’ looks today(Millennium)