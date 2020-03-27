Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva reveal their love nest in Acapulco | Instagram

Until now it was only known that the couple of actors made up of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva They have lived together for months, but the details of the couple’s love nest were not known.

Apparently the couple of actors They spared nothing to have their home since it is an opulent house on the shore of the beach from where the actors have shared several images.

They point out that far from being a modest abode, his house in Acapulco It is a great mansion in which both of them enjoy spending time together.

Everything seems to indicate that the Romance Between them the wind is going from strength to strength and they already have a list of their own house that they have shared for several months.

Inside the beautiful home a beautiful garden gives it a very fresh air in addition to a very large pool and a stunning view of the sea.

Home, blessed, so happy, my place in the world ”, wrote the actor next to one of the many photos that he has uploaded from his house.

Without a doubt, the most controversial couple of the moment Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva They decided on this house to enjoy a couple’s time surrounded by the sea breeze.

And like almost all couples who dream of formalizing their relationship and buying a house to live together for the rest of their days, in addition to Gabriel and Irina they escape from the hustle and bustle to their luxurious refuge whenever they have a chance.

However, in recent days the separation of the couple will take the media by surprise since the actor was at his home. Acapulco, in full quarantine without Irina Baeva!

It transpired that the actor traveled with his daughters to protect them from the coronavirus so he went to his beach house to keep them safe, however, the Russian actress was not with them.

After the actor When questioned about the absence of his partner, he indicated that he had not been able to go and that they had had to take a little distance to protect themselves and be with their families in this crisis.

Also, the actress He shared a video on his Instagram account where he explains the reason why he did not go with Gabriel Soto.

