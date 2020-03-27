Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva finally decide to take their distance | Instagram

The actor Gabriel Soto he opted for a totally radical measure and was to distance himself from Irina Baeva, your current partner Could it be that so many rumors of problems were the reason?

After a recent news about the Mexican actor Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva The alarms went off for the couple’s followers when it was revealed that both had taken a distance after their own determination actor.

Far from what one might think and the various rumors that have made them the center of attention when both appear or declare something on camera, the protogonist of “Single with daughters“He has chosen this decision primarily for a strong reason.

On many occasions, the Prince He has made it clear from the soap operas that his primary concern is above all with the well-being of his daughters, and this is what has moved him this time to separate from the actress Russian.

However, before the fans of both start crying, it is not a definitive separation as this recent news stems from the fact that the actor seeks to care for their daughters in the face of this contingency.

The actor decided to take refuge with his daughters at his home in Acapulco, however, what was most surprising was that Irina was not with them.

So, in his absence the actor was questioned by the cameras of the program “Wake up America“to which he himself revealed the reasons:

No, Irina is elsewhere but she is also carrying all her necessary security measures, we will be together soon, ”explained Soto.

Apparently the partner They decided to separate to protect themselves with their respective families and for the health of both, in terms of IrinaTheir family, who was visiting Mexico for a few days, were no longer able to return to their country of origin, Russia, due to all the restrictions that led to being isolated with them.

