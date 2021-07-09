Gabriel Solares affirms that Gallos del Querétaro already has a full squad

Gabriel Solares, sports president of the White Roosters of Querétaro inside of MX League, confirmed that the team led by Héctor “Pity” Altamirano already has a full roster for him. Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: MLS: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández launches a warning to Liga MX

We have already concluded the registration period, we have 15 new players and we reinforce all the lines, with that the coaching staff is happy and satisfied ”, were the words of Gabriel Solares.

The club’s sports president spoke in an interview for the W Deportes program, where he stated that they have already closed with all their registrations for the team, adding a total of 15 for next season.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

On the Pasión W hotline, Gabriel Solares, president of Querétaro: “We are authorized to have 30% of the capacity of the stadium. We are at a green traffic light but with that capacity we will work while there is a pandemic. ” pic.twitter.com/1tE6rUfo8U – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) July 8, 2021

Gabriel Solares confirmed that for the next tournament they already have permission to receive public, counting so far with 30 percent of the capacity of the Corregidora stadium, with all the necessary sanitary measures.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content