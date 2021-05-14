Gabriel Rufián’s confession to Thais Villas in ‘El intermedio’: “I always sleep naked”

One more week, Thais Villas went to the Congress of Deputies this Thursday to comment with politicians on their way of dressing, to sleep and if they had already made the change of wardrobe with the summer clothes.

After speaking with Íñigo Errejón or Inés Arrimadas, among others, he was Gabriel Rufián who made the collaborator of the La Sexta program not be able to contain her laughter before the curious confession made by the ERC deputy.

“I’m a fan of Jesús Vázquez and he wears flower shirts. I bought one, but I haven’t worn it”said the politician. “She is very pretty, navy blue with little flowers, but I don’t dare to wear it,” he assured.

“He’s a coward in that aspect, he has to throw himself more!”, Exclaimed Villas after learning about the curious garment present in Rufián’s closet: “I’m a coward when it comes to clothes”, answered the Barcelona man.

Thais Villas, in ‘The intermediate’ ATRESMEDIA

The reporter for The Intermission continued to ask him about his clothes: “Are you breaking free at bedtime?”. Rufián immediately replied that “I sleep naked “.

“In balls? Two balls?” Villas wanted to know. “I don’t sleep with clothes on, I do it naked at any time of the year and I’m not cold”replied the politician, causing a fit of laughter to the reporter.

“I have never seen more expressive eyes answering a question than that. This confession can provoke many fantasies from now on … “, said Villas, to which Rufián replied:” Or nightmares … “.