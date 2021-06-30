Gabriel Rufián praises a policy of another party

Gabriel Rufian in Congress. (Photo: GTRES)

Gabriel Rufián is making people talk on Twitter after publicly praising the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The ERC deputy in Congress has dedicated a tweet to the number two of United We Can after the numerous criticisms that the minister receives from the right.

In fact, this Monday there has been an important controversy after the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, said that Montero was in government for being “the wife of a vice president” in reference to Pablo Iglesias.

The Minister of Equality responded directly to the leader of the PP and vindicated all the “women of” citing some of the women with whom she shares a party, such as Ione Belarra or Yolanda Díaz.

Montero also wanted to praise “women who are treading firmly” and who advocate feminist institutions and free from machismo. Regarding the specific statements of Casado, he stated that “they qualify the president of the PP much more than any woman that we are trying to improve people’s lives.”

In the heat of the tweet storm, Rufián has written: “Irene Montero. Graduated in Psychology, Master in Educational Psychology, PhD candidate in University Teacher Training, a residency granted at Harvard and one of the best parliamentarians in Congress. Make yourself so that you have a fat glob of machismo on your face ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

