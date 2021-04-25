Gabriel Rufián faces a group of fascists who insulted him in Denia

A group of young fascists have insulted the ERC deputy in Congress Gabriel Rufián in the town of Denia, where he has gone to present his book El 15M facha: Ideas for a disputed future.

When they have seen him appear, this group of fascists have started yelling at him “dog”, “son of a bitch” and “fag” while raising their arms making the fascist salute and displaying pre-constitutional flags.

Far from being intimidated, Rufián has stood before them and next to the cordon of the National Police that protected him, and has raised his right fist.

Rufián himself has shared the video on his Twitter account with this message: “They have bullets for everyone. Always standing ”.

According to A Punt, the day before, another group of fascists had placed a poster in Alicante, where Rufián went to present his book, in which he could read “You are not welcome, Rufián traitor.”

After the event, the ERC deputy went to the banner and wrote “Visca la terra” (Long live the earth).

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.