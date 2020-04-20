Gabriel Retes, Mexican filmmaker loses his life | Twitter

Unfortunately news this April 20, the famous Mexican filmmaker Gabriel Retes He has lost his life at 73 years of age, but it is not all bad news since he still needs to know more about his talent since his latest feature film called Identidad Tomada is awaiting release.

Retes was born in the Federal District on March 25, 1947, the son of Ignacio Retes and actress Lucila Balzaretti.

Chin Chin el teporocho (1975), La Ciudad al D3snud0 (1988) and El Bulto (1991) are among the legacy he has left to Mexico.

At the UNAM Film Archive we deeply regret the death of the Mexican filmmaker Gabriel Retes. We send our condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/QsytbaFoHW – UNAM Film Library (@FilmotecaUNAM)

April 20, 2020

Gullermo Arriaga has recognized that Retes’ films were “very influential in my generation and he was an excellent person”.

I just found out that Gabriel Retes died. I regret. Several of his films were very influential on my generation and he was an excellent person. A hug to yours and to the entire film community. – Guillermo Arriaga (@G_Arriaga)

April 20, 2020

For its part UNAM He expressed his deep regret at this loss and sent his condolences to loved ones.

The Morelia International Film Festival mourns the sensitive death of Mexican filmmaker Gabriel Retes. We wish prompt resignation to your family and friends. We will always remember him for his extraordinary work. pic.twitter.com/5qJNhCWh7W – Morelia Film Fest (@FICM)

April 20, 2020

His filmography also includes “New World”, “Wild Women”, “The Shipwrecked Ligura”, “Shipwrecked II: The Pirates”, “Welcome / Welcome” and “Welcome / Welcome2”.