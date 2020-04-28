Officially together, Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet appeared embraced in a new photo posted on Instagram on Monday (27). Before the record, several famous friends of the couple commented on the click. Marina Ruy Barbosa, for example, took on the role of the two: ‘Shippando muito’.

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet enchanted famous friends with a new record together: after the couple appeared kissing on the model’s Instagram Stories, the surfer shared in the Instagram feed the first photo in which the two appeared together. “Your way, your smile, your look, your heart, our conversations, your hug … oh that hug”, wrote the athlete, whose hair was cut by Yasmin during the voluntary confinement. Shortly thereafter, she returned the statement: “Oh, I really can’t take it! Your everything! Your kiss, your brigadeiro, your heart, the hours of conversation, your eyes, ain your embrace”.

Neymar, Marina and most famous tietam couple

Given the record, several celebrities did not hide cheering for the two. “I’m shipping this couple so much …”, he said

Marina Ruy Barbosa.

Rafael Zulu wished: “God bless, my brother”.

Neymar added emojis with hearts and hands together, vibrating for his friend’s new romantic couple. “Gorgeous”, defined the surfer

Pedro Scooby. “Cute”, commented

Nego do Borel. Check out the click and famous comments below!

Grazi and Caio also appeared together for the 1st time on the web

Another famous couple who are united in the period of social distance are the actors

Caio Castro and

Grazi Massafera. The two, by the way,

posted the first photo where they appeared together last week. The artists engaged the romance in September, but since then they had only been caught together by paparazzi, without an official record of the relationship. On Thursday (23), however, Caio and Grazi posted the same photo and rocked social media. “On top of me?”, Captioned the actor in the click in which the woman from Paraná “caught him” looking at the cell phone screen while playing. “One eye on the fish and the other on the cat. I caught you,” commented Sofia’s mother. And the crowd of friends also stood out. “Gorgeous” said

Giovanna Ewbank. “Dating gamer is just like that, Grazi”, opined

Maisa Silva. “Genials”, defined the actress Francisca Pereira.

