Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet combine look and embrace in photo. Look!

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina shared a photo in an atmosphere of romance. The couple published a record holding each other on Saturday night (19). For the occasion, they bet on a tie dye blouse in shades of orange and black. In the caption, the model marked the beloved and even used a heart to describe the special moment in the quarantine. Look!

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are fans of tie dye fashion. The couple combined the look of this Saturday (18) and published the stylish record on Instagram. The look of the quarantine featured the stained mood, which blew up in the summer of 2020 and has even been part of their production on a recent occasion. The two wore a T-shirt with a print in shades of black and orange. In addition to match fashion, the lovebirds drew attention for being hugged and lying close together. Cute! The model shared the image in the stories marking the beloved along with a heart emoji.

Luiza Brunet approves Yasmin’s relationship with Gabriel Medina

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are going through voluntary quarantine due to the coronavirus. Because of the social isolation, the model’s mother, Luiza Brunet, has not yet had the opportunity to meet the surfer in person, but she said she had already given the ‘ok’ to the relationship. “I do not consider him my son-in-law yet because he was not introduced to me as such. But from what I see in the press, he is a committed and hardworking boy. Regardless of the situation, Gabriel is inspiring”, praised the actress about her daughter’s new relationship, she had been single since the end of her marriage to model Evandro Soldati.

Gabriel Medina’s mother posts photo with Yasmin Brunet

The relationship between Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet has also won the approval of the surfer’s mother. The businesswoman Simone Medina published a family photo with the presence of the model, after the couple assumed the romance. At the time, the blonde was celebrating the birthday of her brother-in-law, Felipe Medina, at a lunch held in Maresias, São Paulo coast. “What a happiness to be with you today. I love you. Crowds so full of love, that viruses cannot enter, cannot stand. Together we are stronger,” wrote Simone last Tuesday (14).

Yasmin Brunet highlights the importance of sorority. Find out!

Yasmin Brunet commented on the importance of sorority in the struggle for female empowerment. “I see a lot of people talking and not practicing. It bothers me deeply. For me, sorority is the basis of feminism. For me it is essential. If women don’t get together, there is no way to fight for one cause and one thing nullifies the other. This is something that society has created, that a woman has to compete with another for the attention or attention of a man. This is surreal. A man does not have this with another man. It is different “, he lamented.

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet combine look and embrace in photo. Look!