Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller in the HBO series ‘The Last of Us’

As Variety reports, the protagonist of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, Gabriel Luna will be part of the cast of the adaptation of the video game franchise,‘The Last of Us’. Joining Luna will be ex ‘Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pasca and Bella Ramsey, who will play the coveted roles of Joel and Ellie in this HBO live action series that will begin filming next July in Canada.

For her part, Luna will play the role of Joel’s younger brother, Tommy Miller, described as a former soldier who has not lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world. The character also appeared in the hit sequel to Naughty Dog’s video game, “The Last of Us Part II.”

As we move forward last January, HBO has chosen the Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov (‘A great woman’) to direct the first episode of the series that addresses the events of the first video game in the series, although always with the open option of adding content based in the game’s sequel, released in June 2020.

The story is set in a context in which the human population has been decimated by a strange infection that affects the human race. Joel, a true survivor, and Ellie, a brave young teenager who is tremendously mature for her age, must work together if they are to survive their journey through a post-apocalyptic America.

Co-written by Neil Druckmann (screenwriter and creative director of the game) and Craig Mazin (creator of ‘Chernobyl’), the series will be executive produced by Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. from PlayStation Productions. It will be a Sony Pictures Television production in association with PlayStation Productions.

‘The Last of Us’It has sold more than 17 million copies and has won numerous awards, including multiple Game of the Year awards. Almost 8 years after its release, the video game is still considered one of the best video games ever made.