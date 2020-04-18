Gabriel García Márquez’s particular relationship with dictionaries is the starting point of the tribute with which the foundation that bears his name remembers this Friday the sixth anniversary of the death of the Colombian literature Nobel laureate.

García Márquez died in Mexico City on April 17, 2014 and to remember him the Gabo Foundation and the Gabo Center Today they launched a special with 82 words that the “Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts” incorporated using as examples sentences from the author’s work “One Hundred Years of Solitude”.

Among those words are some typical of the Colombian Atlantic coast and of Garcia’s prose, such as “acoquinar (se)”, a synonym for “acobardar (se)”.

“The police violence that devastated entire towns in the interior of the country to support the opposition ‘(García Márquez. Living to tell it (Colombia. 2002))”, indicates in that entry the “Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts” published in 2005 by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language.

There is also “stalking”, which the dictionary defines as “Stalking action (watching or waiting cautiously for some purpose)”.

“Subjected to the vigilance of the father and the vicious stalking of the nuns, she barely managed to complete half a page of the school notebook locked in the toilets’ (García Márquez. Love in the time of cholera (Colombia. 1985)),” states the dictionary.

Passion for dictionaries

The content editor of the Gabo Center, Orlando Oliveros Acosta, recalls that García Márquez (Aracataca, 1927) had the “trade of lexical bullshitters”, which “consisted of comparing the meanings that each of his dictionaries gave to the same word” , as if to foster rivalries between them.

“Gabriel García Márquez was never very devoted to gambling, but he had the only libraries in the world where dictionaries were fighting cocks. He bought them in bookstores, still tame from the lethargy of the shelves and showcases, and took them to their study room so that they could acquire their bravery airs, “says Oliveros.

He recalls that in 1998, during a journalism workshop, the Colombian Nobel laureate confessed to his students that he had the dictionaries on his desk “so that they stick together”, and on another occasion he told a friend: “I am a diccionarero.”

He called his obsession with fomenting quarrels among the dictionaries García Márquez ‘a revenge against fate’. In his childhood, when he lived in Aracataca with his maternal grandparents, Colonel Nicolás Márquez taught him that dictionaries knew everything and that they did not they were never wrong, “adds Oliveros.

The writer had a very different relationship with dictionaries than simply consulting other people, and although he admired the wisdom they kept, on May 18, 1982 he published a column in the Spanish newspaper El País where he confessed that he liked it ” find the stupidities of dictionaries, “says the content editor of the Gabo Center.

Another vision of language in the academy

The controversial speech against orthography delivered by the 1982 Nobel Prize for Literature at the opening of the First International Congress of the Spanish Language, in 1997 in Zacatecas (Mexico), is entitled “Bottle to the sea for the god of words”.

In that occasion, to the amazement of academics from 22 countries and after exalting the richness and diversity of the language, he said that the Spanish language “has not fit in their skin for a long time” and is necessary “Free her from her normative ironwork so that she enters the future century like Pedro by her house”.

“In this sense, I would dare to suggest to this wise audience that we simplify the grammar before the grammar ends up simplifying us,” exclaimed the Nobel laureate.

He immediately stated: “Let us retire the spelling, terror of the human being from the cradle: we bury the rock axes, we sign a treaty of limits between the ge and the jack, and we put more use of reason in the written accents, than in the end no one is to read tears where they say tears or confuse a revolver with a revolver. “

In that memorable speech he highlighted the fact that “the verb to pass has 54 meanings, while in the Republic of Ecuador they have 105 names for the male sexual organ, and instead the word condoliente, which is self-explanatory, and which is so lacking makes us, has not yet been invented. “

“In the end, Gabo’s relationships with dictionaries were complicit. However, he never shook his arm if any of them corrected a word that he wanted to publish ”Oliveros wrote today on the anniversary of his death.

