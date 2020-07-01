The sport of mixed martial arts is packed with grumpy characters, strong language, and stories that sometimes involve aggressive behavior. But that has never been the case with the BRAVE Combat Federation, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda.

Miranda, a young athlete and father of two children, is aware that his style doesn’t necessarily fit the regular script of a mixed martial artist, and he not only feels comfortable with it, but also wants to build his legacy exactly on this.

“I want to create a legacy of victories and overcome challenges, but above all, a legacy of love. My main goal is to write a story that my children are proud of. One who will look back and be proud of their father and who he was and is, “ he claimed.

This unlikely journey began with the dream of a young man, but also with a stroke of luck. Like many of his Brazilian compatriots, Gabriel Miranda grew up looking and constantly amazed by the achievements of Brazil’s first great generation in the sport of mixed martial arts.

In his case, a particular moment sparked his interest: the historical submission of Rodrigo “Minotauro” Nogueira on Bob sapp in Japan, in 2002.

“When I saw him (Nogueira) hitting Bob Sapp using jiu-jitsu, I said to myself that this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to impose myself on someone physically stronger ”he remembered Miranda.

“So I started training jiu-jitsu right away, literally. Less than a month later I was a finalist in my city tournament, a couple of months later I added a state championship win to my record. In 2005, at 55 kg or so, I won a competition with no weight limit, absolutely, and I swear I felt like Minotauro Nogueira himself (laughs). ”

When it comes to Gabriel’s transition to MMA, that’s when fate played its part. Miranda he joined to CM System, under the guidance of Cristiano Marcello, a fourth grade black belt with a long history in both MMA and BJJ.

With little knowledge and experience in striking and only his fighting credentials, Gabriel Fly completely moved to CM System and started a full immersion in Mixed martial arts. Little did he know that he was about to be tested soon enough.

“I was living in the CM System for less than three weeks and the teacher Cristiano Marcelo sent me a message asking me what my weight was, to which I replied ’70 kg ‘. His reply was simply “ok, pack your things, you have a 75kg fight tomorrow”Fly recalled.

“Then I asked him if it was going to be ‘with or without gi’ because he was assuming it was jiu jitsu. No, I was about to make my amateur debut in MMA. “

“The night that followed was very long, I was really anxious,” he continued. “In the warm-up room, when they came to bandage my hands, the teacher Cristiano said he didn’t want my hands to be bandaged for that fight and he said ‘we don’t need it, because you won’t throw a single blow tonight. Go there, use your jiu-jitsu and finish it. That’s what I did, I finished that fight in 25 seconds and the rest, as they say, is history ”, confessed.

And boy has it been a great story. Gabriel Fly remained undefeated from the start as an amateur mixed martial artist, with five wins in five bouts. In his professional career, he competed 19 times so far, with a record of 14 victories, most recently against Jon Zarate in BRAVE CF 26, and only five defeats.

But for Miranda, difficult times are in the past and are the best to come. “I have never been the most talented person in the world and of course this made the road long and difficult for me. I am a boy from a small town, coming from a humble family, without any privilege. But here I am, fighting in the only global MMA promotion in the world, achieving my dreams, supporting my family. And that’s just the beginning, I’m going for the whole record, I want to make history within BRAVE CF “, guaranteed. If many share your goals, the way you want to achieve them is quite unique. “I think my difference is that my motivation is love. I see that most fighters are fueled by hatred, they fight with anger. I do not. I love my job and I love my family, the main reason why I do everything I do, ”he reflected.

“In my case, it’s about my two children,” continued Miranda, who was preparing for the fights during both pregnancies, but still managed to stand and support his wife.

“I get up every day focused on doing what is best for them. Your love and affection when I return home is what keeps me going. Those two little ones taught me the meaning of unconditional love, and that’s exactly what I take with me everywhere, including the cage. ”

Finally, Gabriel Fly He shared his vision of how to succeed in sports, so that BRAVE CF can offer the right platform.

“I want to reach this audience, fans who enjoy watching a good fight inside the cage but also know that the sport is made by smart people who are articulate and act as true role models. I think MMA can be more and I want to be part of it. A fighter can be an inspiring idol, synonymous with wisdom, elegance and respect, a positive example for the positive for children everywhere and for generations to come. ”