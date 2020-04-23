Gabriel Miranda

One of the biggest featherweight fights at the moment and that seems inevitable is the clash between Gabriel “Fly” Miranda from Brazil and Ilia Topuria, from Spain, who have continued to exchange insults since they first met in Colombia during BRAVE CF 26 in September.

At that time, both men faced off against different opponents and emerged victorious and have been in plans to face off ever since.

Gabriel has fought three times under the banner of BRAVE CF, with two convincing victories and a very close decision loss.

TopuriaOn the other hand, he fought twice, finishing both Luis Gómez and Steven Goncalves in the first round.

Gabriel, the last guest of BRAVE CF Live Chatsexplained to the executive director Gustavo Firmino the origins of the dispute between him and his Spanish rival and he was direct when talking about the abilities of his future enemy, while predicting that his eventual fight would be abuzz with emotions.

“Ilia and I fight on the same card in Colombia. And we met in the training room the week of the fight. At first, I didn’t know he was in my division, I thought he was small for featherweight. But there were these looks you know, we were evaluating ourselves because he could be my next opponent. After the fight, he wanted to challenge the champion, saying that he was the king of the place. And do you want a window seat? Do you want to drive the car? You have to go through me first! “Affirmed” Fly “with laughter.

Gabriel admits that his opponent is a very skilled fighter, as he is undefeated with almost all of his finishing wins.

The Brazilian also realized that Ilia finished seven of the eight rivals, something they share in common since the product CM System He has 13 of 14 wins by completion.

“I’m sure that Ilia she is a top athlete, there are no easy fights in BRAVE CF, just tough guys. I am a black belt in jiu-jitsu and most of his victories are by submission. I think this will be a very interesting fight. He’s been saying he’s going to slap me, he’s going to smash my face. So come on, let’s see what will happen, “said the popular” Fly “.