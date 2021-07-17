Gabriel Escobar, one of Spain’s hopes for the Olympic Games

07/17/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

Spanish boxing could give us many joys in the coming Olympic Games. There are only six days left until the official start of this strange edition of the Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo a year late and with a robotic audience.

However, sport continues to be the star of this edition, in which, how could it be otherwise, amateur boxers have an unavoidable appointment in order to make the leap to professional boxing.

In any case, one of the figures that shine with their own light in these Olympic Games is Gabriel Escobar. The Spanish boxer has made history by getting gold in the European championship that no Spaniard has achieved since 1971 (48 years). A) Yes, Escobar who wears three golds in a row, has become an incredibly relevant figure in the face of these Olympics, where he could surprise and thus take the gold.

In case of considering entering the professional circuit, a gold is capable of opening many doors. An example of a boxer who won gold at the Olympics is Anthony Joshua, one of the most famous heavyweights of the moment.