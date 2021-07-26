Gabriel Escobar brilliantly advances to eighth at the Olympics

The Spanish Gabriel Escobar has defeated the Argentine Ramon Quiroga in the round of 32, within the Olympic tournament in -52 kg. With a brilliant performance, Escobar was superior to Quiroga in all distances, connecting a multitude of powerful blows to the brave South American fighter.

Scores (5-0) were: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

The European champion will return to the ring on next Saturday at 10.30 am, facing the Bulgarian Daniel Asenov. Escobar defeated Asenov in 2019 in the final of the European Games.